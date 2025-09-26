Emily Blunt says it is ‘fun’ to return to Devil Wears Prada for sequel

Emily Blunt has said it is “fun to come back to” the story of the Devil Wears Prada, which has its sequel released next year.

Blunt has reprised the role of Emily Charlton for the much-anticipated Devil Wears Prada 2, which revisits the characters from the original 2006 film.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Blunt said: People are so excited about it, it’s incredibly sweet.

“We thought the first one was funny, but it had this meteoric rise which was amazing, and it is fun to come back to.”

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt were on the show to discuss their new movie The Smashing Machine (Matt Crossick/PA Media Assignments)

Blunt appeared on the BBC show alongside American actors Dwayne Johnson and Matthew McConaughey, British actor James Norton, and singer-songwriter Raye, who performed her new single Where Is My Husband!.

Blunt, who stars in upcoming real-life sports drama The Smashing Machine with Johnson, said her co-star is the “antithesis of the Rock persona everyone imagines”.

She said: “He is quiet, shy, gentle, and curious, and has a reservoir of untapped stuff – if you want to be fed by an experience, this role is like the Sunday roast of a performance.”

Asked about playing the role of American wrestler Mark Kerr, Johnson said: “He had an unbelievable life and to play him is the role of a lifetime.

“I didn’t know the role was for me, or whether I could do it, but I had the opportunity and this little voice in me telling me to do it.

Matthew McConaughey, second right, told how he had to rebrand himself as an actor to steer away from romcoms (Matt Crossick/PA Media Assignments)

“For once I wasn’t chasing the box office and it has changed my life.”

McConaughey, who won the best actor Oscar for his role in Dallas Buyers Club in 2013, spoke about his struggle to be taken seriously as an actor earlier in his career.

“The truth hit me that I wanted work that challenged me, but I was told to stay in my lane, so I had to stop and rebrand myself,” he said.

“I went 20 months refusing romcoms, which I think sent a message to Hollywood, and finally serious offers started rolling in.”

Asked about his new thriller The Lost Bus, he said: “It is based on a true story of a father and son’s survival. It is also a horror movie with the fire bearing down on you like Jaws.”

James Norton told the show about his latest role in Netflix period drama House Of Guinness, describing it as “a smoky, sexy, and irreverent romp”.

James Norton had to master a Dublin accent for his role in Netflix period drama House Of Guinness (Matt Crossick/PA Media Assignments)

He said: “I loved playing Sean Rafferty – he is a bad ass. It was delicious being him.”

Asked about his Dublin accent, he added: “I was terrified of getting it wrong and worked really hard on it – I didn’t want to be held to account.

“My problem was getting out of the accent because I loved the character so much.”

The Graham Norton Show is broadcast on BBC One at 10.40pm on Friday and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

Next week’s guests include Taylor Swift, Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson, and Lewis Capaldi.