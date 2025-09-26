Clip reveals William inviting Eugene Levy to ‘pop down’ to Windsor Castle

Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy was invited to “pop down” to Windsor Castle for a private tour by the Prince of Wales, a clip from his travel show reveals.

In a new episode of the Apple TV+ travel series The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, the Canadian actor, 78, arrives in London for his latest adventure before receiving an invitation from William to visit the castle.

During the episode, Living The Royal Life In The UK, the prince opens up to Levy and describes 2024 as the “hardest year” of his life.

Eugene Levy and the Prince of Wales outside Windsor Castle (AppleTV/PA)

In a teaser video of the upcoming episode, Levy reads out an invitation which says: “I heard that your travels have brought you to the UK and I wondered if you might like to see Windsor Castle?

“If you’re free at 10 tomorrow, why don’t you pop down to the Castle for a private tour. Would be great to see you!”

After a tour of the castle, Levy asks William what he does when he is at home.

Laughing, the prince replies: “Sleep.

“When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life.”

He also opens up to Levy over a pint at a pub, and says: “I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had.

The Prince of Wales and Eugene Levy at a pub during an episode of The Reluctant Traveler (AppleTV/PA)

“Life is said to test us as well and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are.”

The comments come after the Princess of Wales announced in March 2024 that she was receiving treatment for cancer.

The series follows the Schitt’s Creek co-creator as he pushes himself out of his comfort zone and ticks off his travel bucket list.

The upcoming season will see Levy joined by the likes of Grammy Award-winner Michael Buble, Levy’s daughter Sarah Levy, K-Pop boy band NOWZ, and former India cricketer Rahul Dravid.

New episodes of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy premiere weekly until the finale on October 31 2025.

The special episode with the Prince of Wales will air on October 3.