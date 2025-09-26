British Museum to hold inaugural fundraising ball with ‘Met Gala ambition’

The British Museum is to hold an inaugural fundraising ball that could look to rival the Met Gala in New York.

The London event is invite only, much like the Met Gala, known as fashion’s biggest night, where celebrities reportedly pay 75,000 dollars (£56,000) for a ticket.

A spokesperson told the PA news agency: “The British Museum will hold its inaugural fundraising Ball on 18th October.

“The invite-only event will celebrate London’s status as one of the world’s leading cultural capitals, whilst also raising vital funds to support the British Museum’s international partnerships. ”

Helen Brocklebank, the chief executive of the official sector body for British luxury, Walpole, is on a committee organising the event.

In a social media post, she said: “I had a committee meeting for the British Museum ball (think Met Gala ambition with UK uniqueness).”

Next year the British Museum will display the Bayeux Tapestry, which depicts the 1066 Norman invasion and Battle Of Hastings.

The artefact is returning to England for the first time in more than 900 years.

The museum is also engaged in research projects with partners across the globe, including an archaeological excavation at Benin City, Nigeria, in collaboration with the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA).

Part-funded by the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the museum also finds financial support through other channels.

Two years ago it extended its partnership with oil giant BP by another decade after striking a £50 million deal to help fund its renovations plans.

The museum said the money from the 10-year deal will be used to redevelop the Bloomsbury site in central London and ensure its collection will be available to the public for “generations to come”.

More details about the museum’s inaugural ball will be announced shortly.