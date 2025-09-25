Three MasterChef finalists ‘privileged’ to be in battle for trophy

Finalists on the latest series of MasterChef have said they are “privileged” to have reached the grand final.

Contestants were reduced from four to three during Thursday’s episode of the BBC cooking show, with Sam Kaeokon being eliminated, leaving Sophie Sugrue, Harry Maguire and Claire Syrenne to battle it out for the trophy on Friday.

The show’s 21st series is being aired after former judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode were sacked from the show following a review into Wallace’s alleged misconduct.

MasterChef finalist Claire Syrenne (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

Two chefs on the series have been blurred and edited out after they requested not to be shown following the allegations.

Syrenne, 47, began cooking in 2020 after suffering from post-natal depression, and said her husband had “encouraged me to enter the competition as a way of celebrating how much hard work I put into recovering”.

She said: “Cooking was an integral part of my recovery and Paul suggested it was a fitting way to honour that journey. It turns out he was entirely right.

“I’ve learned that being in your 40s means you have lots of experience to draw upon. I’m so proud of how I’ve handled the challenges and I’ve remembered I’m still intrepid and strong.”

The copywriter added: “There were so many fantastic moments, and the team has done a great job of cramming in as many as possible.

“It’s still sinking in that I’m one of the last three cooks and it’s an enormous privilege to be part of such a select few who can call themselves MasterChef finalists.

“I’ve met such extraordinary and talented people along the way and assume I’m going to be knocked out, each and every round. I feel so lucky that I could enjoy the experience because I have been through lots of other highs and lows.”

Fishmonger Maguire, 32, said his favourite moment of the series was cooking in a professional kitchen for the first time, and went on to say that he has plans to open a “a lovely neighbourhood restaurant” later in his career.

Speaking of his decision to join the show, Maguire said: “As my love for cooking grew I remember watching previous series of MasterChef and thinking it was time to test my skills.

“My partner Katie always made me believe in myself, which gave me the confidence to go into the MasterChef kitchen ready to tackle the challenge, get my head down and cook. Throughout this experience I’ve learnt how to back myself and keep going even when everything seems to be going wrong.

“The toughest thing about competing for me has been the standard this year being so high – I’ve had to consistently bring my A game.”

Sugrue said the highlight of her time on the show was meeting chef Heston Blumenthal during the Jane Austen Challenge, describing it as a “special day”.

She said of reaching the final: “I feel incredibly privileged and grateful to have made it to the final. I feel like I’ve graduated from the MasterChef university and have my hat and scroll.

“Honestly, when I entered the competition, I wasn’t sure if I’d get past the first round, let alone as far as I did. It was something I always wanted to do, especially after growing up watching it with my late father.”

MasterChef’s grand final will air at 8pm on BBC One on Friday.

The final comes after BBC director-general Tim Davie said the “vast majority” of chefs on MasterChef wanted its latest series to air, while speaking to MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Committee earlier this month.