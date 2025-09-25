Taylor Swift to discuss forthcoming album on late night shows

Taylor Swift is returning to the late-night circuit where she will be discussing her forthcoming 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl.

The US pop star, 35, who has 14 Grammy’s under her belt, announced details of her new record while on her fiance’s New Heights podcast in August.

US comedian and host of The Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon teased Swift’s appearance on his show with a roulette-themed video on Thursday.

The show reposted Fallon’s video on X and announced that Swift would be appearing on the show on October 6, three days after the release of her album.

It was previously revealed the singer will appear on The Graham Norton Show on October 3, alongside Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy, Tron: Ares actors Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith, and Irish star Domhnall Gleeson.

Fallon captioned his clip “Not a lot going on at the moment,” which Swift wore on a T-shirt in her 22 music video.

In the video a roulette ball lands in slot 13, and Fallon sighs, saying “baby, that’s showbusiness for you” before walking besides showgirls wearing similar dress to the outfit worn by Swift on her album cover.

Swift’s new album, which follows 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department, is her first since she announced in May she had regained control over her back catalogue.

The album was announced shortly before Swift shared that she was engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce, who she has been dating since 2023.

The couple got together after Kelce announced on his podcast that two years ago he wanted to date Swift, but he failed to meet her when she performed at Arrowhead Stadium, home of his team the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift ended her billion-dollar record-breaking Eras Tour in December and made history last year as the first solo artist to perform at London’s Wembley Stadium eight times on a single tour.