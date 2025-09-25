Ryan Reynolds thanks charity for helping teen with cancer who was Wrexham fan

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has thanked an Essex charity for their help supporting a teenage Wrexham fan who died of cancer.

The Deadpool star and co-owner of Welsh football club Wrexham said he was friends with Aiden Waller, who died earlier this year after being diagnosed with a rare bone cancer in 2022.

Aiden, who was 15, had received support from Leigh-on-Sea based charity Gold Geese following his diagnosis with osteosarcoma.

In a video shared to the charity’s social media pages, Reynolds, 48, said: “This is a message for Gold Geese cancer charity.

“I just want to say thank you for all you do for childhood cancers and fighting the good fight there (against) an awful and unjust disease as I can think of on this great green spinning planet of ours.

“And thank you for helping the Waller family as well. Aidan Waller was a friend of mine, a friend to Wrexham and a friend to many – and he will never be forgotten.

“I’m sending you all my love and all my gratitude for everything that you guys do. Thank you.”

The mother of Aiden, Sarah Waller, said: “Aiden was good friends with Ryan, which has now extended onto us.

“Ryan does a lot of work with a US charity called SickKids and appreciates the impacts this disease has on children and the work charities do to support the children and their families.

“Ryan appreciated everyone that helped get Aiden through his darkest days and was very happy to do a shout out to Gold Geese for their amazing support to families and children battling cancer and beyond.”

Katie Southgate, chief executive and founder of Gold Geese, said: “Aiden was an absolute legend of a person.

“He was kind and funny and really into his gaming and loved Wrexham AFC.

“I know he would have absolutely loved to see my jaw drop when I got a video message from Ryan Reynolds.

“I couldn’t believe his mum had pulled this off for Gold Geese.

“Aiden’s legacy and memory live on, forever. We hope he can see just how missed he is and just how much he means to so many people.”

The charity provides practical and emotional support to families of children and young people fighting cancer in south east Essex.