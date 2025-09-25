Rihanna sent well wishes from celebrity friends after birth of baby daughter

Rihanna and rapper ASAP Rocky have received a flood of well wishes from their celebrity friends following the birth of their third child.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, on September 13.

They announced the news on Instagram with photo of the pop star and designer cradling the newborn in her arms, as well as a photo of baby pink satin boxing gloves with long ribbons.

They caption simply revealed her name and birth date and added a pink ribbon emoji.

The couple’s celebrity friends have offered a flurry of well wishes, with Empire actress Taraji P Henson revealing she predicted the gender of the baby at the Met Gala, where the couple first shared the news they were expecting again,

She wrote: “I told you at the MET it was a girl!!!!! AUNTIE WAS RIGHT!!!!! Congrats!!!!”

Model Cara Delevingne wrote: “MY HEART EXPLODED.”

Meanwhile, designer Zac Posen posted a string of heart emojis and Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo wrote: “She’s soooo pretty!!! Ahhhhhh.”

Supermodel Naomi Campbell added: “Congratulations Angel”, while actress Yara Shahidi also offered congratulations.

The couple announced they were expecting a third child at the annual Met Gala in New York in May, when Rihanna appeared in a pinstripe outfit and a huge hat, with a baby bump on display.

Rihanna revealed her pregnancy in May (Matt Crossick/PA)

The two are also parents to sons RZA and Riot Rose.

The Met reveal was not Rihanna’s first dramatic pregnancy statement – in 2023 she appeared on stage at the Super Bowl with a large baby bump on display, ahead of the birth of her second child.

Earlier this year she took both sons to the premiere of her latest film Smurfs, showing off her baby bump as her children posed in glamorous Dior Homme outfits.

In February, ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Athelston Mayers, was acquitted on firearms charges.

Rihanna was present when the verdict was read and she brought the two boys to the closing arguments.