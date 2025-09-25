Lisa Nandy says BBC is one of only broadcasters able to shine spotlight on Gaza

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has said the BBC is one of the only broadcasters capable of “shining a spotlight” on the situation in Gaza.

Ms Nandy previously criticised the corporation for livestreaming Bob Vylan’s controversial Glastonbury performance and for its delay in offering an explanation over a Gaza documentary which was pulled in February after it emerged that the 13-year old narrator was the son of a Hamas official.

Speaking on Prospect’s Media Confidential podcast, Ms Nandy insisted on the importance of upholding high standards while also praising the corporation for its leadership over recent months.

She said: “I have insisted that our public service broadcasters uphold the very highest standards.

“Around the BBC, there’s been one very, very serious editorial failure around Gaza, the Gaza documentary.

“Those failures erode trust in the BBC. They matter because, frankly, the BBC is one of the only institutions that is capable of shining a spotlight on what’s happening in Gaza and making sure that those voices are heard.

“When I’m tough with the BBC and when Parliament is tough with the BBC, that is why – because we have to uphold those standards and people have to trust what they see.

“(The public) also have to trust in the BBC as an institution, which is why I won’t tolerate, and I don’t think the board should tolerate, workplace standards the like of which we’ve seen with the Huw Edwards scandal and others.

“I’m really pleased that the leadership of the BBC has really, actually, shown huge leadership in recent months.

“They’ve signed up to CIISA (Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority), the industry body, they’re insisting that those that they commission do the same. They’re setting new standards. And that has always been something that the BBC has been brilliant at.

“What we’ve got to do is insist on those high standards, not just from public service media, but across the broadcast media.

“That means both taking action where those standards are being breached, and also making sure that there is a wider framework in which everybody is operating to the same standards.”

Her comments comes ahead of the Government’s review of the BBC’s charter, which looks at how it should be funded, after it committed to increasing the licence fee in line with inflation each year until 2027.

Speaking about different funding options, Ms Nandy said: “Moving to a subscription model, where some people can access the BBC and others can’t, I think is really problematic.

“One of the challenges with the conversation about BBC funding is, obviously, people are intensely interested in it, and if anything that you say suggests to people that the Government has made its mind up, we haven’t. We absolutely haven’t.

“The only thing that we’ve ruled out so far is it being directly funded from general taxation by government.”