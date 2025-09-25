BBC partly upholds complaints over Bob Vylan set

The BBC’s broadcast of Bob Vylan’s performance at Glastonbury Festival breached the corporation’s editorial standards in relation to harm and offence, its Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) has found.

The outspoken punk duo caused controversy when they chanted for the “death” of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) at the Somerset festival in June, which was livestreamed by the broadcaster.

The ECU received four complaints about the performance relating to incitement to violence, terrorism or ethnic cleansing, hate speech and expressions of antisemitism.

It has been cleared of breaching the BBC’s standards of impartiality.

Following the performance, the corporation issued an apology to viewers, especially the Jewish community and promised to take action to “ensure proper accountability”.