Love Island’s Amber Davies to star in new production of Legally Blonde musical

Love Island star Amber Davies has said she is “thrilled” to be playing the role of Elle Woods in a new production of Legally Blonde The Musical.

The musical will tour the UK and Ireland next year, starting at Leicester’s Curve Theatre on February 7.

Davies has embarked on a musical theatre career since winning the third series of ITV show Love Island in 2017.

Her most recent roles include that of Jordan Baker in the London production of The Great Gatsby, Vivian Ward in the UK tour of Pretty Woman and Lorraine Baines in the West End production of Back To The Future The Musical.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be playing the iconic role of Elle Woods in ROYO and Curve’s new production of Legally Blonde,” Welsh actress Davies said.

“As a huge fan of the film and the musical, this part is the role of a lifetime, and I am honoured to be stepping into Elle’s perfect heels.”

Based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Browning and the 2001 film of the same name starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge, the multi-award winning Legally Blonde The Musical features original music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin.

It will be directed by Curve’s artistic director Nikolai Foster (Kinky Boots, The Wizard Of Oz) and choreographed by Leah Hill (Kinky Boots, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

Davies added: “I have always wanted to work with the incredible theatrical mind that is Nikolai Foster, and I am so excited to hit the road again and bring Laurence O’Keefe’s incredible score back to the UK!”

Further casting is yet to be announced, with the tour visiting towns and cities all over the UK and Ireland, including Southampton, Birmingham and York over the course of next year.

It will finish in Brighton in January 2027. Producers said Davies will not be appear at every performance on the tour.