Janette Manrara to return as host on Strictly Come Dancing live tour

Strictly Come Dancing’s live tour will return next year with professional dancer Janette Manrara as host.

Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will be reuniting on the judging panel, with the line-up of celebrities and professional dancers taking part in the tour’s 30 shows to be announced soon.

The tour will kick off in Birmingham on January 23 before travelling to Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow and Nottingham.

It will finish at London’s O2 on February 15.

Directed by Revel Horwood, it promises two hours of show-stopping dance routines, including group numbers, with live music from the BBC Strictly band.

The three judges will offer their opinions on the dancing at each show – but it is the audience who gets to decide who is the winner by voting each night.

Head judge Ballas said: “The Strictly live tour is always the best way to start the new year.

“I can’t wait for 2026 to be back on the road with Anton and Craig and bring the magic of Strictly to fans across the country. Roll on January.”

Du Beke said: “I’m back for my fourth Strictly tour and it honestly just keeps getting better and better.

“Sitting behind the judges’ desk and watching the excitement from the audience night after night is just magical and, as I’ve said before, we love it just as much as they do.

“I’m very excited to see what Craig has planned for next year.”

Revel Horwood said: “If you love the BBC series, then you will love the Strictly live tour.

“We bring all the glitz, glamour and gorgeousness to an arena near you, so fans can enjoy the spectacle of the TV show and their favourite celebrities and dancers up-close and personal.

“It’s a fab-u-lous night out for the whole family to enjoy.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday from StrictlyComeDancingLive.com.