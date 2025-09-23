Dawson’s Creek star’s children join cast to raise money for cancer charity

The children of Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek sang the show’s theme tune on stage with other members of the cast at a reunion event after he could not attend due to illness.

Van Der Beek had said he was “gutted” to miss the special night, which was attended by his former co-stars including Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson.

The event, in New York City, was organised in support of Van Der Beek and the charity F Cancer, after he revealed last November that he was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Videos taken by audience members showed some of the cast line up on stage to sing the show’s theme tune, I Don’t Wanna Wait, before being joined by two of Van Der Beek’s daughters and then his wife Kimberly and their other four children.

In a pre-recorded video shown at the event, Van Der Beek said: “I had been looking forward to this night for months and months and months.

“I can’t believe I’m not there. I can’t believe I don’t get to hug my cast-mates.”

Busy Philipps, who played Audrey in the hit American teen drama series, posted on Instagram after the “beautiful” event, which saw the cast do a live read-through of the show’s pilot episode.

She said: “Tonight was really incredible and very special, and obviously James not being able to get there was heartbreaking for a million different reasons, but I was so glad that Kimberly and all the kids were able to be there.

“It was just really beautiful. We just love him so much, and we love everybody that supported – thank you.”

Van Der Beek, 48, who played Dawson Leery in the show, was replaced by Hamilton writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda on stage.

In a post on Instagram ahead of Monday night’s event, Van Der Beek said: “This is the evening I’d been looking forward to MOST since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January.

“So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment.

Dawson’s Creek ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2003 (Alamy/PA)

“Despite every effort… I won’t get to be there. I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theatre for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most.

“But I DO have an understudy. A ridiculously overqualified replacement who would have been #1 on my wishlist (had I ever dreamed he’d be available). Someone my kids would definitely consider an upgrade over me… Plus, he already knows how to get to the theatre. So that’s convenient.”

The series, which ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2003, follows a group of friends as they navigate different stages of adolescence together.

He added: “The role of Dawson, usually played by James Van Der Beek… will be played by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Can’t believe I just got to type that.

“Everyone please enjoy all the love in that room. Shine some on my family. I will be beaming and receiving from afar in a bed in Austin.

“And thank you @lin_manuel. You were a hero to my kids before… now you’re a demigod.”

Bowel cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in the UK, according to Cancer Research UK.

The charity says it is sometimes called colorectal cancer because it affects the large bowel, which includes the colon and rectum, with symptoms including bleeding from the back passage, blood in poo or a change in normal bowel habits.

Van Der Beek is also known for his roles as a fictional version of himself in Don’t Trust The B—- In Apartment 23, in CSI: Cyber as FBI agent Elijah Mundo, and as Matt Bromley in the first season of the FX drama Pose.