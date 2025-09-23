Dani Dyer-Bowen out of Strictly Come Dancing after fracturing ankle in fall

Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen has pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing after she fractured her ankle in a fall during rehearsals.

The 29-year-old, who was paired with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, said she was “heartbroken” to not be able to compete.

The hit BBC One reality series has started its 23rd series, with the launch show broadcast on Saturday.

In a statement, she said: “I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny.

“I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle.

“Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable, and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance, so I’ve had to pull out of the show.

“To say I’m heartbroken is the biggest understatement.

“I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on.”

After the news was announced on the show’s Instagram account, head judge Shirley Ballas replied: “I’m so so sorry. But health is most important. Get well soon Angel.”

Professional dancer Amy Dowden said: “Sending you so much love and a speedy recovery.”

Dowden added that she was “absolutely gutted” for Dyer-Bowen and her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin.

The TV star’s father, the actor Danny Dyer, posted a broken heart emoji.

Sarah James, executive producer, BBC Studios, said: “Dani has brought so much passion, joy and enthusiasm to Strictly, and her partnership with Nikita was off to the most sensational start.

“Everyone on the show is incredibly sad that she’s no longer able to compete in this year’s series.

“We send her all our love and best wishes for a swift recovery, and we very much hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future.”