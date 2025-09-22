US TV host Jimmy Kimmel has show reinstated

US TV host Jimmy Kimmel has had his show reinstated following widespread criticism and claims of government censorship, including from a host of Hollywood stars.

Kimmel’s late-night chat show was taken off air following comments he made last week about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The decision by US network ABC to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! from its schedules had led to widespread criticism from big names including Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, Ben Affleck and Tom Hanks.

It was also signed by British stars including Florence Pugh and Alan Cumming.

ABC announced on Monday that it will reinstate the show.

In a statement to media, it said: “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

More than 430 film, TV and stage stars as well as comedians, directors and writers had added their names to an open letter from the American Civil Liberties Union, describing the matter as “a dark moment for freedom of speech in our nation”.