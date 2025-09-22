TV presenter Johnny Ball speaks about prostate cancer diagnosis

TV presenter Johnny Ball has revealed he was treated for prostate cancer, according to reports.

Ball, father of BBC Radio 2 DJ Zoe Ball, said he has received treatment and is now “fine”.

He told the Mirror: “I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in August 2022 and, thankfully, after three months of daily radiation treatment, starting in the September, I’m through it, I’m fine.”

Ball presented Play School and Think Of A Number and also appeared in More4’s The Baby Boomers’ Guide To Growing Old, and 5’s The Terry And Gaby Show.

He was the first celebrity to be voted out of Strictly Come Dancing when he competed in 2012.

Ball’s ex-wife – and Zoe’s mother – Julia Peckham died last year after being diagnosed with cancer.