Stars turn out for Burberry show at London Fashion Week

Big names from the world of music, acting and fashion have turned out for the Burberry show at London Fashion Week.

Actor Jason Statham was seen arriving with model wife Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, while Rain Spencer, of hit show The Summer I Turned Pretty was photographed outside.

Other stars of the screen included Dame Joanna Lumley, Jennifer Saunders and Vanessa Williams, who all visited Perks Field, in London’s Kensington Gardens, to watch Burberry designer Daniel Lee’s spring/summer 2026 collection.

Singer Raye posed playfully for cameras, while musicians Loyle Carner and Skepta, TV presenter Maya Jama, and former footballer Ian Wright were also in attendance.

Fashion favourites Naomi Campbell, Alexa Chung, Poppy Delevingne, Lila Moss, Pixie Geldof, Nicky Hilton and Twiggy were also seen in the audience, along with Iris Law, and brothers Gene and Lennon Gallagher.

London Fashion Week has seen shows from Simone Rocha, Emilia Wickstead and Erdem and Roksanda.