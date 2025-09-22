Reality TV star Georgia Toffolo says her skin has been her ‘biggest struggle’

Reality TV star Georgia Toffolo has opened up about “battling severe acne” and said that her skin has been her “biggest struggle”.

Toffolo, also known as Toff, is best known for starring on the hit Channel 4 series, Made In Chelsea and for winning the 17th series of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

The 30-year old shared a series of videos and photographs documenting her acne and the “relentless” ups and downs she has had over the years.

“My skin has been my biggest struggle for as long as I can remember. The ups and downs, the flare ups, the way it can dictate how I feel about myself in an instant. It’s relentless.

“But documenting my skin from May through to September has taught me something important: healing isn’t about reaching ‘perfect’ (because there isn’t such a thing!!). It’s about noticing the shifts, being kinder to myself on the hard days, and remembering that happiness can exist alongside struggle.”

“Here’s what I’ve learnt along the way: Progress isn’t linear: and that’s completely OK. Kindness to yourself is everything: speak gently, especially on bad skin days. Life goes on: living fully isn’t cancelled because of breakouts.

“If your skin feels like your biggest enemy right now, please know this: You’re not alone, and you are so much more than what you see in the mirror.”

Georgia Toffolo has been a reality TV star for years (Yui Mok/PA)

Toffolo won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017, and during the series formed a close friendship with Stanley Johnson, father of former prime minister Boris Johnson.

She returned to the jungle in 2023 for the ITV all-star spin-off series, I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, in which former contestants battled it out to become the first I’m A Celebrity legend.

In March, Toffolo married BrewDog co-founder, James Watt, in Scotland.