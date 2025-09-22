Penny Lancaster says she was not a ‘fan’ of Sir Rod Stewart when they first met

Model Penny Lancaster has said she was not a “fan” of her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, when she first met him.

The Loose Women panellist met the singer behind the chart-topping hits Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? and Maggie May in 1999, and went on to marry him in 2007.

Speaking about how she first met the singer, and her first impression of him, the 54-year old revealed that she was drawn into his world and described Sir Rod, 80, as an “unknown entity”.

Penny Lancaster attending The Prince’s Trust and TKMaxx and Homesense Awards, at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London. (Ian West/PA)

She told Saga Magazine: “I wasn’t a fan. And I definitely wasn’t thinking of a relationship because I was coming out of a long-term one, which wasn’t easy.

“Rod was such an unknown entity.”

Speaking about the night they met, where she reportedly went up to the singer to ask for an autograph, she said: “There were a lot of times after that night when I thought, ‘What the hell am I getting myself into?’ But Rod’s world was a vortex and I was sucked in.”

Prior to their relationship, Sir Rod was married to his first wife, actress Alana Stewart and later to New Zealand model Rachel Hunter.

He reportedly has eight children from previous and current relationships, two of which, Alastair and Aiden, he shares with Lancaster.

Penny Lancaster, Sir Rod Stewart and their family attend the global premiere for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at Leicester Square Gardens in central London. (Ian West/PA)

Lancaster said Sir Rod originally did not want to have more children with the model, however, eventually changed his mind.

She said: “Now Rod always says, ‘I wish I’d said yes [to babies] earlier, because then we could have had more children.’ Even five years ago we were talking about adopting, but it ended up not happening.

“We thought there might be too much of an age gap.”

Her comments come ahead of the release of her memoir, Someone Like Me, which will hit shelves on September 25.