Kate Moss reveals the final message she sent David Bowie before his death

Kate Moss has revealed that the last message she sent to David Bowie before his death was a video of her singing Mr Bojangles for his birthday.

Bowie died just two days after his 69th birthday in 2016.

Supermodel Moss, who has recorded a BBC Radio 6 Music podcast about the Ziggy Stardust singer, first met Bowie at a photoshoot with photographer Ellen von Unwerth for the cover of Q magazine in 2003.

David Bowie (Yui Mok/PA)

Discussing the last communication she had with him before his death, she told Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Radio 6 Music breakfast show: “The last message I sent him was his birthday message and I sent him a film of me with a big piece of paper saying ‘Happy Birthday DB’ and I sat on a stool, and I sang Mr Bojangles, and I sent it to him.

“It was delivered, and then I was going to bed and [he] died.

“It was awful and I spoke to Noel Gallagher actually, he was the first person I called. I was like ‘Noel’, he went ‘I know’.

“It was just horrific. It was just so weird, and I was determined to make this film for his birthday, and I left everybody. They were at a party and I went home and somebody filmed it – and so that’s my last memory.”

Reflecting on her first meeting with Bowie, at the famous photoshoot in which a seemingly-nude Moss stands behind a suited Bowie with her leg wrapped round his waist, the model said: “Q had asked me to interview him, and I couldn’t say no because it was a cover and a shoot and I got to meet him.

“So we did the shoot and afterwards I was so buzzing, I didn’t sleep, and the next day I had to do the interview, and he knew that I hadn’t slept.

“He wouldn’t let me smoke. He kept me there for four hours. He tortured me, basically.

Kate Moss poses in the window of the Topshop store in Oxford Street to launch her first collection (Joel Ryan/PA)

“And his manager kept coming in saying ‘David, I think you’ve given her enough time now’, and he was like ‘Oh no, I just want to talk about Inchworm’. And that’s how Ashes To Ashes came about.

“I was desperate to leave. I was desperate. I loved him so much, but I couldn’t wait to get out.”

Despite this, the pair become friends, and Moss said: “He used to like phone me on my birthday every year. I’d get that call and then I’d be like ‘okay I don’t need any presents’.

“And then I used to bump into Iman [Bowie’s wife] and we used to hang out and I’d say ‘shall we go back to yours?’ She would be like ‘No Kate we are not going back’. But we just kind of had that friendship.

“He was never bored of people. He was always curious, and I’m curious, so that’s something we had in common.”

In her conversation with Grimshaw, Moss also revealed she recently purchased a pair of pyjamas from her collection for Topshop on Ebay.

She said: “I bought some Kate Moss Topshop pyjamas the other day. Yeah, I did. Off eBay.

“Because they’re really good and they’re still going and I was like ‘do you know what, I need another pair of them’. You can wear them out pyjamas – they’re not like pyjama pyjamas.”