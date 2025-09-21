Joey Essex and John Bercow among competitors in Gary Lineker-hosted show The Box

Reality TV star Joey Essex and former Commons Speaker John Bercow are among the celebrity contestants taking part in Gary Lineker-hosted ITV show The Box.

Lineker, 64, who recently ended Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s 23-year winning streak at the National Television Awards when he took home the publicly-voted for presenter prize, has moved to the channel after his exit from the BBC.

Competitor Essex, 35, who is known for appearing on ITV reality show The Only Way Is Essex, has appeared in a number of competition series, including Dancing On Ice and The Jump, while Bercow, 62, made it a good way through the US version of The Traitors last year, before ultimately being “murdered”.

John Bercow will compete on The Box (Victoria Jones/PA)

Also taking part in ITV’s new entertainment format is The Chase star Jenny Ryan, JLS singer JB Gill, YouTube star Danny Aarons and Lorraine presenter Ranvir Singh.

Completing the line-up is Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies, former footballer Graeme Souness, comedian Ellie Taylor and Love Island’s Shakira Khan.

In the show, 10 yellow boxes house a celebrity contestant who will be transported to unknown locations, before being released to face whatever game awaits them on the other side of the door.

Each week two players will face The Duel, a finale in which the loser leaves the competition for good.

Lineker said: “From my experience, the most successful teams are built on a mix of strengths and abilities, and that’s exactly what we’ve got with this lineup.

“I’m excited to be on the sideline with a front row seat to see all the action unfold!”

Gary Lineker in the press room after winning the TV Presenter Award at the National Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

Lineker, who had presented Match Of The Day since 1999, said an emotional goodbye in an early departure from the broadcaster on May 26.

It followed a controversy over a social media post he shared about Zionism that featured a picture of a rat, historically an antisemitic insult.

The former footballer, who apologised for his “genuine mistake”, was shortlisted for an NTA presenting gong some months after his exit and recently took home the prize at this year’s awards ceremony.

Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment, reality And daytime commissioning ITV said: “We’re delighted to welcome this impressive lineup of celebrities to The Box.

“They will each bring a unique perspective and approach to the varying challenges they will face, and observing how they react will make for incredibly entertaining viewing for our audiences.”

Dan Adamson, chief content officer, production company Twofour said: “We are really excited to see how our brilliant cast rises to the unique challenge of The Box.

“Each of them brings different skills, strengths and smarts to the mix but who can step out of their yellow box and overcome the unknown to be crowned our winner?”

The Box was first launched on TV2 in Norway in January this year.

ITV’s version of the show will be filmed in the UK later this year and air in 2026.