Harry Styles appears to run Berlin Marathon in under three hours

Singer Harry Styles appears to have run the Berlin Marathon in under three hours.

Photos, widely shared online, show the former One Direction star embarking on Sunday’s long-distance race dressed in shorts, brightly coloured trainers, a dark top, sunglasses and a headband.

The Watermelon Sugar singer, 31, completed the run in two hours 59 minutes and 13 seconds, according to the BMW Berlin Marathon app, where users can search for participants’ race times by bib number.

The profile associated with Styles’ bib number shows he went under the alias Sted Sarandos.

It follows reports in March that he finished the Tokyo Marathon in three hours, 24 minutes and seven seconds.

Paralympic gold medallist Richard Whitehead posted a photo of them on Instagram and wrote: “2.58 in Berlin with my mate!! Anyone know him!!”

The Berlin Marathon 2025, the route of which passes landmarks including the German parliament, Brandenburg Gate and Victory Column, was won by Sabastian Sawe in the men’s race and Rosemary Wanjiru in the women’s.

Styles found fame in boyband One Direction before striking out as a solo artist after the band went on “indefinite hiatus” in 2016.

He has since had two chart-topping albums, his debut self-titled album, released in 2017, and Harry’s House, released in 2022.

His 2019 album Fine Line went to number two and he has had two chart-topping singles, Sign Of The Times and As It Was.