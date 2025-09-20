Naomi Campbell steals the show at catwalk for London Fashion Week

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was the centre of attention as she took to the catwalk at London Fashion Week on Saturday.

Opening the Richard Quinn show, the London-born star wore a black velvet gown decorated with a large white rose that sat atop a structured shoulder feature.

Naomi Campbell on the catwalk (Jeff Moore/PA)

In front of an audience comprised of fashion’s finest, the model, 55, walked to the tune of an orchestra who played soothing music on a raised platform behind her.

The venue was decorated with greenery and flowers, matching a floral motif present throughout the collection.

The range featured bridal looks, with some of the models wearing velvet gloves, diamond earrings and updos.

Full bridal wear was worn by a few of the models who also held bouquets and had veils clipped to their hair.

Lucy Bronze attends the Richard Quinn show (Jeff Moore/PA)

The show at Smith Square Hall was attended by a number of public figures including Lioness Lucy Bronze, singer Mimi Webb, Wednesday actress Evie Templeton and fashion influencer Olivia Palermo.

Ikram Abdi Omar, one of the first trio of hijab wearing models to feature on the cover of Vogue Arabia, also attended the show and wore a bright red ensemble and cape with ruffles that created a cascading effect.

Campbell has had an extensive career as a model and was on the runway when Burberry closed London Fashion Week in February.