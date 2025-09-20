Love Island’s Dani Dyer-Bowen and Nikita Kuzmin among first Strictly pairings

Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen and professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin have been announced as dance partners for Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

Saturday’s show also saw former Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope paired with Katya Jones, who are set to perform the jive when the series gets properly under way after this weekend’s launch episode.

Also announced was ITV entertainment presenter Ross King and Jowita Przystal, who will dance a cha cha cha to California Gurls by Katy Perry.

Other early pairings announced on the show include former rugby union player Chris Robshaw, who is paired with Nadiya Bychkova, and drag artist La Voix, who will dance alongside Aljaz Skorjanec.

This year’s launch show opened with a skit featuring a video message from last year’s winner, comedian Chris McCausland, who was seen refusing to give the glitterball trophy back to presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

With help from judge Craig Revel Horwood, the hosts finally got their hands on the trophy, before dropping it on the floor.

The opening part of the show also saw the professional dancers and judges team up for an elaborate dance number, before the celebrity contestants appeared on a silver staircase positioned on the ballroom floor.

McCausland and dancer Dianne Buswell are to reprise their Bafta TV award-winning waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone later in the show.

The dance won this year’s Bafta TV memorable moment award, voted for by the UK public, and earlier in the month Strictly won the public-voted National Television Award for most popular talent show.

The show will also feature an exclusive performance from Jessie J, which comes after she performed her first show since undergoing breast cancer surgery at the BBC’s Radio 2 In The Park in Chelmsford earlier this month.