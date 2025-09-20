Celebrity Traitors release date announced in teaser showing roundtable talk

The release date for The Celebrity Traitors has been announced in a teaser showing presenter Claudia Winkleman giving a talk to contestants sat at the roundtable.

At the end of the clip, Winkleman, 53, reveals the celebrity edition of the game of deception and betrayal will start on Wednesday October 8 on BBC One and iPlayer.

In the teaser, celebrities including retired Olympic diver Tom Daley, actor Sir Stephen Fry and Thursday Murder Club star Celia Imrie can be seen sitting across from their fellow competitors while Winkleman warns them: “Don’t get comfortable.”

“This game doesn’t care who you are,” she adds.

“In here, your glamorous lives count for nothing. Most of you will be murdered. Sorry about that.”

The line-up for the show includes comedians Alan Carr and Nick Mohammed, presenter Jonathan Ross, broadcaster Clare Balding and singer Paloma Faith.

In the show, some 19 famous faces will gather in the Scottish Highlands for the chance to win a cash prize of up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

Other stars joining the group in the Scottish Highlands are former England rugby player and podcaster Joe Marler, actress Tameka Empson, Welsh singer Charlotte Church, actress Ruth Codd, and singer Cat Burns.

Rounding out the cast are comedians Lucy Beaumont and Joe Wilkinson, historian David Olusoga, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, YouTube star Niko Omilana and Scottish actor Mark Bonnar.

Host Winkleman previously said: “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes.

Tom Daley is a contestant on Celebrity Traitors (James Manning/PA)

“I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie.”

The psychological game format will launch its first celebrity series with an extra-long first episode, coming in at 70 minutes.

The series will air two nights a week, on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 9pm.

Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked will air on BBC Two immediately after the main series and will also be available on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.

Comedian and host of the video podcast Ed Gamble will be joined by the celebrities and players from previous series to analyse and react to developments on the show.

Ahead of the fourth series, which is coming in 2026, it is also confirmed that The Traitors will return for a fifth series, with applications open to the public.

The new teaser for The Celebrity Traitors was shown at the end of the Strictly Come Dancing launch show on Saturday night.