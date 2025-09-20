Amy Dowden and Thomas Skinner among Strictly pairings announced for 2025

The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner and Welsh dancer Amy Dowden are among the Strictly Come Dancing pairings to be revealed in an action-packed launch show.

This year’s cast of celebrities also comprises Love Island winner Dani-Dyer Bowen and Nikita Kuzmin, and Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis, who is teaming up with last year’s winner, Dianne Buswell.

The 15 celebrities, along with their respective dance partners, will begin performing paired dances from next weekend.

Here is a round-up of the pairings:

– Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden

The Apprentice star Skinner said he was “over the moon” to be partnered with Dowden and added: “I hope you can teach me a few moves because I’m useless at the minute.”

The 34-year-old has been in the headlines recently after admitting to cheating on his wife.

A spectacular show launched the new series (Guy Levy/BBC)

– Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington

Reality TV star Vicky Pattison said she was “thrilled” to be paired with professional dancer Kai Widdrington on the show.

The former Geordie Shore star, 37, joked that Widdrington had told her to “stand up straight” within the first five minutes of meeting him.

– Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe

Doctor Who actress Kingston was revealed to be the partner of Johannes Radebe, who she described as her “number one”.

Kingston, 62, also tried to convince judge Motsi Mabuse to give her a 10 after speaking to her in German, which is her mother tongue.

– Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon

EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal said being on Strictly was a “dream come true” before it was revealed she had been partnered with Australian dancer Julian Caillon.

Caillon, who is one of two new dancers on the show, said their first dance would be a samba to (Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty by KC And The Sunshine Band.

– Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova

English former rugby union player Chris Robshaw said he watched clips of Nadiya Bychkova after he learned they would be dance partners.

The 39-year-old said: “My family were watching some of Nadia’s clips and it was amazing, I was in awe, and my wife just goes: ‘She knows you can’t dance, right?'”

– Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola

Model Ellie Goldstein, who is the first person with Down’s syndrome to compete on the main series of Strictly, was revealed to be partnered with Vito Coppola.

The 23-year-old and professional dancer showed off a “secret handshake” during the launch show.

– George Clarke and Alexis Warr

Internet star George Clarke was paired with US dancer Alexis Warr who said she wanted Clarke to “embody this show” and “enjoy it”.

Warr also said she was “in the same boat” as Clarke as she is one of two new dancers who have joined the show this year.

– Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer

Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey was revealed to be partnered with Karen Hauer, who said their first dance would be a cha cha cha to Salt-N-Pepa’s Push It.

The former Team GB sprinter, 37, was seen performing a dance while holding a barbell in a video shown during the launch show.

– Dani Dyer-Bowen and Nikita Kuzmin

Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen said she was “honestly so happy” after it was revealed she would be dancing with Nikita Kuzmin.

Kuzmin said Dyer was “so shy” and added: “I cannot wait to discover the tiger”.

– Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley

Former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink looked pleased when he met his dance partner Lauren Oakley for the first time.

The 53-year-old said Strictly had been a “big part” of his family for years and revealed that two of his daughters are dancers.

– Karen Carney and Carlos Gu

Former Lioness Karen Carney was revealed to be partnered with Carlos Gu on the show.

Gu said he was “thrilled” to the point that he can “ignore her flat feet”.

– La Voix and Aljaz Skorjanec

Singer and drag performer La Voix joked “that’s the one I said I didn’t want” when they met their dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec for the first time.

The 45-year-old also said they are “desperate to get to Blackpool” as they started their theatre career there, meaning it would be a “full circle moment”.

– Lewis Cope and Katya Jones

Former Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope said he was “over the moon” to be paired with professional dance Katya Jones.

The 30-year-old said Strictly was a “nice surprise” as he had been asked to be on the show as a replacement for Game Of Thrones star Kristian Nairn, who had to step away from the series for medical reasons.

– Ross King and Jowita Przystal

ITV entertainment reporter Ross King told his dance partner Jowita Przystal “you drew the short straw” when it was revealed they would be dancing together on Saturday.

It was announced on the show that the 63-year-old’s first dance will be a cha cha cha to California Gurls by Katy Perry.

– Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell

Neighbours actor Dennis, 66, was partnered with Buswell, who referred to their partnership as the “Aussie dream team”.

Dennis said his wife was a professional dancer and revealed it has been “an ambition” to take her ballroom dancing.