Strictly celebrities describe their aches and pains ahead of series launch

Celebrities taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing have been describing their “burning” legs and asking for advice on how to treat sore feet as they train for the series launch.

The first episode of the 23rd series takes place on Saturday, with the 15 celebrity hopefuls all working hard to be dancefloor-ready.

Reality TV star Vicky Pattison told her 5.5 million Instagram followers how she must look exhausted after rehearsing all day yesterday.

“I’ve had rehearsals all day, a couple hours in the studio at Heart and now FIVE Ubers cancel on me…” she wrote.

“So I’m eating crisps just off Leicester Square and no less than 2 American tourists have tried to give me money… How tired do I look man???”

Pattison posted a close up image of her face in front of a blue sky today, with the caption: “What a beautiful day to butcher some dance moves…”





Fellow reality TV star Dani Dyer-Bowen asked her followers for their advice with her aches and pains.

“Ok I’m going to need your help” she wrote on Instagram, with a question box titled “Sore feet remedies” and an image of her high heeled dancing shoes.

Thomas Skinner, best known for taking part in The Apprentice, took to his Instagram stories to write: Absolutely CREAM CRACKERED!!!

“Just got home from strictly training and my legs are burning! I’m really really enjoying dancing, in fact a lot more than what I thought an my partner is learning me some amazing stuff. They are a legend!”

Former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw posted a selfie of himself wearing a visibly sweaty T-shirt but grinning and giving a thumbs up.

“We’re getting there,” he wrote.

And former Lioness Karen Carney shared an image of herself posing in her dancing shoes, with the caption: “Bit different to football boots. What a week… long days but having so much fun!”

Other celebrity dancers this year include Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, soap star Balvinder Sopal, model and CBBC actress Ellie Goldstein and podcast host George Clarke.

The line-up is completed by Gladiator star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, former footballers Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, singer La Voix, Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope and entertainment reporter Ross King.