Penn and Teller inducted into The Magic Circle after five decades of rejection

Magicians Penn and Teller have been inducted into the exclusive magic society The Magic Circle after five decades of rejection.

The “bad boys” of magic were recognised on Friday with the society’s highest honour, becoming members of The Inner Magic Circle at the London Palladium.

The American pair, real names Penn Jillette and Raymond Teller – who first performed together in August 1975, have been criticised in the past for their unconventional style which included breaking the society’s ethos by exposing their magic to audiences.

Penn and Teller are inducted into The Magic Circle (Ian West/PA)

It comes as the duo are halfway through their first West End 11-date residency in celebration of their 50th anniversary.

Penn & Teller said: “We’re honoured that the Magic Circle has invited us to be members, after we’ve violated its cardinal rule – don’t give away secrets – for five decades.

“This is going to be fun.”

The Magic Circle, which was formed in 1905, is a society made up of 1,750 members from all around the world including the best magicians, illusionists and mentalists who have passed a stringent exam to join.

Talented hobbyists are also part of the group including the King, who performed a Cups and Balls routine for his audition 50 years ago.

Penn and Teller (Ian West/PA)

Magic Circle president Marvin Berglas, who presented the honour, described Penn and Teller as “the kings”, adding that their style and originality is key to their artistic performances.

He said: “I’m thrilled to finally welcome Penn and Teller to become honorary members of The Inner Magic Circle – our highest honour.

“They have done so much for magic and inspired so many magicians.

“For me magic is all about originality, creativity and showmanship and Penn and Teller have been synonymous with all those qualities during their remarkable 50 year career.

“In the past they may have been known as the bad boys of magic with their sometimes controversial and hard hitting choice of material.

“There was criticism from some in the past for their apparently exposing magical secrets. However for those in the know, the real magic was always with their original and artistic performances whereby audiences thought they understood how something may have been done only to be utterly amazed with an entirely different original method. For this – Penn and Teller are the kings.

“These days The Magic Circle is the place for a truly diverse group of creative minds and talented performers.”

Penn and Teller’s live anniversary tour continues at The London Palladium with its final final show taking place on September 24.