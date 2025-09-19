First photos from Strictly Come Dancing launch show revealed

The first photos from this year’s Strictly Come Dancing launch show have been released ahead of the series’ return.

The hit BBC One reality show starts its 23rd series on Saturday, with the sneak peek photos capturing the new celebrity line-up including Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner, reality TV star Vicky Pattison, Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis and Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen.

Packed with confetti, glitter and spotlights, the photos also showcase the professional dancers, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, and judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

The Strictly Come Dancing launch show has been filmed (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

Strictly head judge Ballas has also teased some “exciting changes” and “twists and turns” ahead of the new series.

The first-look pictures also capture singer Jessie J, real name Jessica Cornish, who is the musical guest for the launch.

The mother-of-one announced in June that she had been diagnosed with early breast cancer and had surgery.

She revealed in August that she had to undergo a second surgery before the end of the year and was postponing her upcoming tour.

Jessie J sings in the launch show as a special guest (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

The singer-songwriter has had three number one songs in the UK singles chart with Domino, Price Tag and Bang Bang.

The launch show pictures also feature other celebrities in the line-up, including Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, soap star Balvinder Sopal and former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw.

Model and CBBC actress Ellie Goldstein, podcast host George Clarke and Gladiator star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey are also taking to the dancefloor.

The ensemble is completed by former footballers Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Karen Carney, drag queen and singer La Voix, Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope and entertainment reporter Ross King.

Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke are the judges (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

Two new professional dancers, Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon, join returning favourites Aljaz Skorjanec, Amy Dowden, Carlos Gu, Gorka Marquez, Johannes Radebe, Jowita Przystal, Kai Widdrington, Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Luba Mushtuk, Nancy Xu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.

Strictly Come Dancing will return on Saturday September 20 at 6.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.