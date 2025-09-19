Craig Revel Horwood: Camilla would nail Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has said he would love to see the Queen on the show as she has “fantastic rhythm” and would “nail it”.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Revel Horwood was asked about dancing with Camilla at a charity event and whether he thought she would ever perform on Strictly.

“I doubt that now,” he said.

“She was fantastic. We danced for the Royal Osteoporosis Society, she raised awareness and money for that charity, which was great.

“She loves dancing. She actually loves the show and I would love to see her on there because she would nail it, darling.

“She’s got fantastic rhythm.”

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood says Camilla has ‘fantastic rhythm’ (PA)

Strictly returns to the nation’s TV screens on Saturday for its 23rd series, and Revel Horwood said he still gets nervous about being on the show and believes reality TV star Dani Dyer-Bowen is one to watch.

“When I hear the music it does give me butterflies. It always does because we’re live. I love it,” he told BBC Breakfast on Friday.

Asked about what he thought of this year’s celebrity contestants, he mentioned Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston and entertainment reporter Ross King.

“I do have an opinion of how they’re going to do,” he said.

“Ross – he’s fantastic, he’s bringing loads of energy.

“I have to say, this year on Strictly the energy is beyond. The people themselves are hilarious.

“After seeing them very briefly, I think Dani Dyer – I think she is fantastic. I’m loving Alex – her humour is beyond, darling.”

But he added: “As we know, you never know who’s going to win, because the general public decide, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Asked about whether he worries about being cancelled for being so brutally honest about the contestants’ dancing on the show, he said: “I don’t actually care.

“I’m up there to tell the truth and be honest about the one minute 30 (seconds) that I see.

“If people don’t like that, then lump it. The point I’m making is that, you know, that is my job.

“Am I worried about being cancelled? Not really. Yes, it’s of concern, but I don’t go into the whole realm of that. I think it’s stupid, absolutely stupid.

“I mean, if I can’t sit up there and say what I see, then there’s something wrong.”