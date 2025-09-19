Amanda Holden to present celebrity version of new BBC quiz show The Inner Circle

Well-known faces including Zara McDermott, Tamzin Outhwaite, Ricky Wilson and Sam Quek have been announced as contestants on the celebrity version of brand new BBC quiz show, The Inner Circle.

Colin Jackson, JB Gill, Una Healy, Sarah Parish, Charlotte Hawkins and Melvin Odoom will also take part in the new show, which will see famous guests try to outsmart each other.

Presented by Amanda Holden, The Inner Circle involves a series of rounds designed to test contestants’ general knowledge and strategic thinking.

There will be 25 episodes across the series, with a further six celebrity specials featuring famous faces who will join forces with a member of the public trying to win the cash prize.

Episodes featuring members of the public will air during the week and celebrity specials will be shown on Saturdays in the teatime slot.

The new show will air on BBC One and iPlayer from next month.