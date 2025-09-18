The Summer I Turned Pretty to return with feature length film

The hit TV series The Summer I Turned Pretty will conclude with a feature film, it has been announced.

The Prime Video show is an adaptation of the young adult romance books by Jenny Han and has been a juggernaut hit for the streaming service.

Han will write and direct the film, which will follow on from the final episode of the show, which was released on Wednesday.

The series, which tracks Belly Conklin (played by Lola Tung) and her love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah, has grown in popularity since it premiered in 2022.

Han said: “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due.

“I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

Courtenay Valenti of Amazon MGM Studios and Vernon Sanders of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios said in a joint statement: “The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation.

“We’re proud of the series’ extraordinary success and couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter.”

The third series of the show has become an online phenomenon as fans fervently debated if they were Team Conrad, played by Christopher Briney, or Team Jeremiah, played by Gavin Casalegno.

However, the frenzy reached such a fever pitch the programme was prompted to remind fans to be respectful to the actors after many received backlash online.

The statement on the series’ social media pages said the “show isn’t real but the people playing the characters are”, followed by a video which replaced the title scene with the words “The summer we started acting normal online”.