Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas teases ‘exciting changes’ for new series

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has teased some “exciting changes” and “twists and turns” ahead of the new series.

The BBC One dancing programme will return to screens this Saturday with a host of new celebrity contestants, including Apprentice star Thomas Skinner, reality TV star Vicky Pattison, Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis and Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen.

Ballas, 65, said: “Strictly is well and truly back – and more iconic than ever. We’ve got the cast of all casts and I cannot wait to be behind the desk with my fellow judges for my ninth series.

“It’s a true honour to be asked to return each year to a show that means so much to the nation.

“I get a front row seat to the best show on television, I mean who wouldn’t want that? I’m forever grateful and so very excited to see our brand-new celebrities take to the ballroom.”

She added: “Strictly has and always will be a family show. The ballroom’s been engraved into the nation’s Saturday nights for 21 years.

“From the grandma and grandad to the little grandchildren, the whole family can sit down and enjoy an evening of glitz and glamour.

“They all have their favourites, their opinions and their scores and I think it’s a beautiful way to bring families together.

“Each year the ballroom brings something new to keep the viewers on their toes, and this year is no different.

“Expect a few exciting changes and new twists and turns. It’s going to be an iconic series, that’s for sure.”

Last year’s series was won by professional dance Dianne Buswell and comedian Chris McCausland, who became the first blind person to compete on and win the show.

Reflecting on her favourite moment from the series, Ballas said: “Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell’s waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone will forever be etched in my heart.

“I often take myself back to that moment, seeing Chris waltz. That partnership was something else and Dianne’s teaching throughout the series was simply phenomenal.”

McCausland and Buswell also impressed the judges with their dancer’s choice to Instant Karma! (We All Shine On) by John Lennon, a dance that featured a blackout moment, imitating his own experience with blindness.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said: “My standout moment (last year) was when I coached Chris McCausland ahead of the final.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell won last year’s show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“I then discovered how difficult it was for him throughout the series. He taught me things I didn’t know after spending time with him.”

Dancer Buswell, 36, who announced she was pregnant at the weekend, will be competing in this year’s series alongside professional dancers that include Aljaz Skorjanec, Amy Dowden, Carlos Gu, Gorka Marquez, Johannes Radebe, Jowita Przystal and Kai Widdrington.

Also joining the cast this year are two new dancers, Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon.

Celebrity dancers for this year include Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, soap star Balvinder Sopal, former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw, model and CBBC actress Ellie Goldstein and podcast host George Clarke.

The ensemble is completed by Gladiator star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, former footballers Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Karen Carney, drag queen and singer La Voix, Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope and entertainment reporter Ross King.

The series, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman and judged by Ballas, Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse, will return this Saturday September 20 at 6.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.