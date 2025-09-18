Sheridan Smith to star in new production of Alan Ayckbourn play

Award-winning actress Sheridan Smith is to star in a new production of Alan Ayckbourn’s psychological comedy Woman In Mind.

The play will be performed at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London’s West End, marking Smith’s return to the venue following her sell-out run in Shirley Valentine.

Described as a “gripping exploration of identity, family, and mental escape”, it will be shown in London from December 9 until February 28.

It will then play at the Sunderland Empire from March 4 to 7 and the Theatre Royal Glasgow from March 10 to 14.

Smith, who won a Bafta TV award for best actress for her role as Mrs Biggs, is also an acclaimed actress on the stage, earning Olivier Awards for her performances in Legally Blonde and Flare Path.

First performed in 1985, Woman In Mind is considered one of prolific playwright Ayckbourn’s greatest plays.

Tickets were going on sale from 11am.