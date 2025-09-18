Sarina Wiegman says the women’s game is at a ‘crossroads’

Lionesses manager, Sarina Wiegman, has said the women’s game is at a “crossroads”, adding that it should grow and develop without compromising on its identity and deeper purpose.

Wiegman led the national Women’s England football team to victory this summer, becoming back-to-back European champions after beating Spain in a penalty shoot-out at the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro in Basel.

Speaking for the first time since the historic win, Wiegman emphasised to the Royal Television Society (RTS) Convention in Cambridge the importance of women’s football beyond the pitch.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman said it’s important that women’s football keeps its identity and doesn’t just copy the men’s game (Lucy North/PA)

She said: “I think we are now on a crossroads where, of course, we want to grow and win but I think the most important thing is that we keep the identity of the women’s game in mind when we develop the game and not just copy the men’s game on the women’s game.”

Wiegman highlighted the importance of learning from the men’s game, however, she emphasised that the women’s game has a “deeper purpose”.

She said: “It starts with performing. Of course, you want to win, but you want to entertain people who are watching and get more people involved in football, in women’s football, and get excited about this.

“Having now created that platform, we want to make positive changes in society for women, and of course for women and girls in football, but also in sports and in society.”

England manager Sarina Wiegman said she hopes that positive changes can be made for women and girls in both sport and society (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It comes after the Lionesses led a successful campaign, following their win at the 2022 European Championships, which called on the government to ensure that all girls get the chance to play football at school.

The result saw a number of changes roll in to ensure girls have equal access to all school sports, which included a minimum delivery of two hours of PE each week and that girls and boys are able to play the same sports in lessons and extra-curricular clubs.