Jimmy Kimmel show suspended ‘indefinitely’ after Charlie Kirk comments

US President Donald Trump has celebrated ABC’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show following controversy over comments the host made about the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

The network reportedly pulled the show after several ABC-affiliated stations refused to air it, objecting to comments Kimmel made during shows on Monday and Tuesday.

The comedian told his audience “many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalise on the murder of Charlie Kirk”.

Kirk was shot during an event on a Utah University campus on September 10. Tyler Robinson, 22, appeared in court on Tuesday, facing charges of aggravated murder over the conservative activist’s death.

Trump praised ABC’s move in a post on Truth Social early on Thursday during his visit to the UK, writing: “Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done.

“Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even (Stephen) Colbert, if that’s possible.”

On Monday, Kimmel said the president’s response to Kirk’s death “is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend” and compared FBI director Kash Patel’s handling of the case to a kid who had not read a book “BSing his way through an oral report”.

“The MAGA Gang [is] desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.

“In between the finger pointing, there was grieving.”

The following night, Kimmel mocked vice president JD Vance’s decision to guest host Kirk’s podcast.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely,” a spokesperson for the Disney-owned network said in a statement to the BBC.

The comments also drew the ire of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Brendan Carr, who told podcaster Benny Johnson they constituted the “sickest conduct possible” and suggested the FCC could remove affiliate licences if Kimmel was not punished.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the cancellation of shows and firing of commentators “coordinated” and dangerous”.

Hollywood stars also backed Kimmel, with actor Ben Stiller saying in a post on X the move “isn’t right”, while actress Sophia Bush said the “First Amendment doesn’t exist in America anymore”.

In July, rival network CBS said it was stopping The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in May for financial reasons. Colbert has been a critic of Mr Trump.

Nexstar Communications Group, which operates more than 20 ABC affiliates, announced it would pull the show from Wednesday, calling Kimmel’s comments “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse”.

Similar statements were echoed by Sinclair, which operates ABC’s largest number of affiliates.

In a statement posted to X, the company said it would air a special in remembrance of Charlie Kirk on Friday and called on Kimmel to issue a direct apology to Kirk’s family.

“Sinclair will not lift the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on our stations until formal discussions are held with ABC regarding the network’s commitment to professionalism and accountability,” the statement said.