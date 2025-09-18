Donald Trump claims Jimmy Kimmel’s show was suspended over ‘bad ratings’

US President Donald Trump has claimed Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show was suspended because he “is not a talented person and had bad ratings”.

US broadcaster ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! from schedules after his comments about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The late-night comic made several remarks about the reaction to the assassination last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, including that “many in Maga land are working very hard to capitalise on the murder of Charlie Kirk”.

Mr Trump told a UK press conference: “Well, Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings, more than anything else.

“And he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk.

“And Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person. He had very bad ratings, and they should have fired him a long time ago.

“So, you know, you could call that free speech or not. He was fired for lack of talent.”

Many famous names, including Ben Stiller and Jamie Lee Curtis, have taken to social media to voice their concerns and speak of their support of everyone’s right to free speech after the suspension.