Celebrities speak up in support of Jimmy Kimmel in Charlie Kirk row

Celebrities including Ben Stiller and Jamie Lee Curtis have spoken up in defence of Jimmy Kimmel, whose late-night chat show has been suspended over comments he made about the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Ben Stiller wrote on X: “This isn’t right.”

Singer John Legend and actress Jamie Lee Curtis both linked posts on their Instagram stories.

Curtis’s link showed an image of Kimmel and a quote he gave to Rolling Stone magazine in April, when he said: “I really don’t think anybody should be cancelled. I really don’t.”

Model and actress Christie Brinkley posted a photo of Kimmel and others on her Instagram, adding: “I love these guys. The laughter they provide is as important as the air we breathe.

“We must protect their and our first amendment rights!”

Actress and comedian Wanda Sykes posted a video on Instagram saying of President Donald Trump: “He did end freedom of speech within his first year.”

Hacks actress Jean Smart asked: “What is happening to our country?

“I am horrified at the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“What Jimmy said was FREE speech, not hate speech. People seem to only want to protect free speech when it suits THEIR agenda.

“Though I didn’t agree at ALL with Charlie Kirk; his shooting death sickened me; and should have sickened any decent human being.”

The Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) released a statement saying: “Sag-Aftra condemns the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Our society depends on freedom of expression. Suppression of free speech and retaliation for speaking out on significant issues of public concern run counter to the fundamental rights we all rely on.

“Democracy thrives when diverse points of view are expressed.

“The decision to suspend airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms.”