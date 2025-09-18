Actor Louis Partridge in relationship with Olivia Rodrigo ‘for right reason’

Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge has spoken of his girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo’s “special” set at Glastonbury and said he has “no doubt that we’re both in a relationship for the right reason”.

Partridge, who has a lead role in new Netflix period drama House Of Guinness, said of Rodrigo’s headline set on the Pyramid Stage of the festival this June: “It was a really special moment.”

He told Esquire UK: “She worked so incredibly hard for it. And it all came together. It was pretty damn special to be there and see her get her flowers, as it were.”

Partridge, who played the role of Viscount Tewkesbury in 2020 film Enola Holmes and its 2022 sequel, said it is helpful that he and Rodrigo both know what to expect from being famous.

“I just have no doubt that we’re both in a relationship for the right reason, for example,” he told the magazine.

“I’m sure that’s something you have to think about when you reach a certain level of success.

“It’s nice to know that we can go to things together, and it’s not the maddest thing in the world that you’re sitting opposite who knows what. You’ve got a friend in those times.”

He admitted that he was surprised at the reaction he and Rodrigo received when they watched tennis at the Wimbledon Championships together in July.

“I was not aware that was going to be a thing,” he added.

“I did see a lot of photos from that, it felt quite public. Olivia and I choose, or have been choosing, to not be so public. Obviously, it has been quite a big summer for her with Glastonbury, but there’s a sanctity to being private.”

Olivia Rodrigo performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival in June (Ben Birchall/PA)

Asked if he would ever like to take on the role of James Bond, he said: “Hell, yeah! Who wouldn’t be?”

Partridge said his role in Sherlock Holmes spin-off Enola Holmes meant he had to deal with fame at a young age.

“All of a sudden, I had people asking for selfies at school, even the teachers asking for photos. It was really odd,” he said.

But he said his family very supportive, adding: “You get a lot of weird parents in that industry, but my mum was always cool.”