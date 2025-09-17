Strictly Come Dancing winner Chris McCausland to feature on new series of QI

Strictly Come Dancing winner Chris McCausland is to appear as a guest on comic quiz show QI when it returns to BBC Two for its Series W in October.

Sandi Toksvig will return to host the show, having taken over from Sir Stephen Fry in 2016, where she will be joined by comedian Alan Davies and an array of guests.

Guests on the new series will also include comedians such as Jimmy Carr, Aisling Bea, Rosie Jones, Nish Kumar, Jo Brand and Julian Clary.

Sandi Toksvig will return to host the upcoming series of QI (Ian West/PA)

Piers Fletcher, QI series producer, said: “We had a whale of a time making the W Series of QI.

“After 23 years learning how to weave together wisdom, wit and whimsy, we’re really getting the hang of it, I think. Watch it, and thank me later.”

Some 14 QI XL episodes, which will last 45 minutes, will be followed by a 30-minute repeat each week, while the series will also feature two 30-minute specials.

The new series will also be available on iPlayer, with its exact launch date to be announced in due course.

Launching in 2003, QI has been on TV for more than 20 years, challenging celebrity contestants to answer sometimes misleading questions in an attempt to trick them into an “obvious but wrong” answer, for which they incur a forfeit.

Toksvig, 67, who has hosted the show for nine years, also recently announced a new show called Sandi Toksvig’s Hidden Wonders, which will see her hunt for undiscovered archaeological treasures.

The former Great British Bake Off presenter also hosted Sandi’s Great British Woodland, which saw her buy a patch of neglected woodland and set about restoring, managing and conserving it for future generations, earlier this year.