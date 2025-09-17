New Ozzy Osbourne documentary to be shown

A documentary about the late Ozzy Osbourne, featuring interviews with the Black Sabbath frontman himself, as well as wife Sharon and their children, is to be broadcast next month.

Osbourne died aged 76 on July 22 from a reported heart attack, just weeks after reuniting with the band on stage as part of the Back To The Beginning farewell concert in his home town of Birmingham.

The feature-length film, Ozzy: No Escape From Now, is described as the “definitive account of the rock icon’s life during the last six years”, and will premiere on Paramount+ on October 7, with a trailer released today.

Last month the BBC said it was delaying airing a new documentary about Osbourne in order to respect his “family’s wishes”.

Directed by Bafta nominee Tania Alexander, the Paramount+ film will see Ozzy, Sharon and their children Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne speak candidly about the late-night fall their father suffered in February 2019 and how it changed his life.

In 2020, he revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and he paused touring in 2023 after extensive spinal surgery.

“He was in hospital for weeks. To fall like that and not be able to bounce back like he had in the past, and then having to cancel the tour – that was his biggest heartbreak,” says Aimee Osbourne in the film.

Sharon also talks about Osbourne’s mental health issues in his final years.

“At that time, the depression was so bad,” she tells the documentary.

“[He’d] be like, ‘what’s the point in even getting up? I’m not getting up. I’m not working with the physiotherapist. What’s the point?’.”

Osbourne reveals how Take What You Want, his collaboration with Post Malone in 2019, kick-started a new musical phase in his career.

“It got me out of the blues. It helped me. That was the best medicine I ever had at that point,” he tells the documentary.

Capturing Osbourne at home and in the studio, the film documents his journey to play the Back To The Beginning show at Villa Park on July 5.

It also features contributions from bandmates and friends including Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, Duff McKagan and Slash of Guns N’ Roses, and Robert Trujillo and James Hetfield of Metallica, among many others.

The BBC documentary, Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, will show the late singer reuniting with the band on stage for their farewell concert.

It was originally conceived as a series, announced in 2022 and called Home To Roost, and was to document Osbourne and his wife Sharon’s move back from the US, where they had lived for more than two decades, to rural Buckinghamshire.

But the project “evolved as Ozzy’s health deteriorated” into the one-hour film, the BBC said. A new date for it to be broadcast has not yet been announced.