Neil Morrissey to star in stage version of A Christmas Carol

Actor Neil Morrissey will star in the Mark Gatiss adaptation A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story this winter.

The production will return to London’s Alexandra Palace for a third season in November, and will also star The Windsors actor Matthew Cottle as Scrooge.

Morrissey, well known for Waterloo Road and Line Of Duty, will play the role of Jacob Marley in the play, which will run from November 21 to January 4.

Doctor Who writer Gatiss based A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story on the 1843 classic novel by Charles Dickens.

Producers said audiences should prepare to be “frightened and delighted in equal measure as you enter the supernatural Victorian world of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol”.

Mark Gatiss adapted A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story from the Charles Dickens classic (PA)

Gatiss, who has won many awards for his acting and screenwriting including a Bafta TV award for Sherlock, said: “I’m delighted that our Carol is returning once more to the Pally.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Neil Morrissey into this very happy Christmas family. God bless us. Every one.”

Morrissey said: “I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Jacob Marley in Mark Gatiss’s fantastic adaptation of this evergreen Dickens classic.

“A real spooky treat for Christmas, and even better at the wonderful Alexandra Palace which is my local theatre.”

The play was first performed at Nottingham Playhouse in 2021, before transferring to Alexandra Palace.

It was then released in a filmed version in UK cinemas in 2022, before returning to both Nottingham Playhouse and Alexandra Palace in 2023, and then playing a season at Birmingham Rep last Christmas.