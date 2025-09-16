Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly ‘enjoying’ The Traitors

The Garda Commissioner has “quite enjoyed” hit TV show The Traitors, which has prominently featured a member of the service.

The hugely popular Irish version of the reality TV show pulls together more than 20 contestants from all walks of life for a game of deception and subterfuge.

One of the contestants grabbing a significant amount of airtime from the start of the series was Garda Eamon O’Keeffe.

Mr O’Keeffe was selected as one of the first titular “traitors” in the series, which involved him lying about his motivations and allegiances to his fellow contestants.

The traitors are also tasked with “murdering” contestants to remove them from the show.

Speaking to reporters at the National Ploughing Championships, Commissioner Justin Kelly was asked if he was following Garda O’Keeffe in the programme.

He said: “Myself and my wife have actually watched the Traitors quite a lot and I’ve quite enjoyed it – so I have seen Eamon on The Traitors.

“It’s entertainment – I’m sure you’re asking from a work point of view where it is not on my radar whatsoever – I have lots of more important things to be worrying about than The Traitors.

“I complement the producers, it is good entertainment.”

However, he said he has not seen every episode given his busy schedule.