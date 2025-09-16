Famed Scottish actors call for action on pensioner poverty

Five famed Scottish actors have called for government help to tackle pensioner poverty.

Taggart star Alex Norton, 75, has been joined by James Cosmo, 77 – known for his roles in Braveheart and Game Of Thrones – Star Wars actor Denis Lawson, also 77, Benidorm actress Sheila Reid, 87, and Fleabag’s Bill Paterson, 80, in a campaign by the charity Independent Age.

The group has recorded a video urging the UK Government to ensure pensioners are on an adequate income, along with telling the Scottish Government to create a strategy to tackle pensioner poverty.

The Taggart actor was part of the campaign (David Cheskin/PA)

Speaking ahead of the release of the video on Wednesday, Norton said: “There are many reasons you can end up in financial hardship in later life, such as relationship breakdowns, bereavement, losing your job or ill health – but everyone facing it deserves support.

“The Scottish Government needs to create a long-term plan that will help those affected.”

Reid added: “Too many older people in Scotland live in poverty, struggling to pay rent or even heat their homes. The Scottish Government must commit to a pensioner poverty strategy to change this.”

Through its campaign, Independent Age found that almost 160,000 pensioners in Scotland are living in poverty, with four in five saying their state pension does not cover basic living expenses and 85% calling for a strategy from the Scottish Government to tackle the issue.

Debbie Horne, the Scotland policy and public affairs manager at the charity, said: “It’s unacceptable that pensioner poverty is on the rise.

“Every day, we hear from older people across Scotland who have been pulled into poverty, and don’t have enough money to meet the cost of life’s essentials. They need action and they need it urgently.

“We are incredibly grateful to Alex, Bill, Denis, James and Shelia for speaking up on behalf of older people on low incomes and shining a light on pensioner poverty.

“In a compassionate and wealthy society, we should all have financial security in our later years, not spend them worrying about meeting basic living costs.

“The Scottish Government must put in place a plan to bring down the devastatingly high levels of pensioner poverty, and the UK Government must make sure every older person across Scotland and the rest of the UK receives an income that is adequate to live on.”

A spokesman for the UK Government said: “Supporting pensioners is a top priority, and thanks to our commitment to the triple lock – which we have just reaffirmed – millions will see their yearly State Pension rise by £1,900 this parliament.

“We have also run the biggest-ever campaign to boost Pension Credit take-up, with over 57,000 extra pensioner households being awarded the benefit, worth on average around £4,300 a year.

“Pensioners with care needs can also receive Attendance Allowance, worth up to over £5,740 a year and we urge everyone eligible to apply.”