All Saints, Eternal and Sugababes to feature in 90s girlband series

Members of All Saints, Eternal and Atomic Kitten will reminisce about the height of girlband popularity in the 1990s and beyond in a new series executive-produced by Louis Theroux.

The three-part BBC Two show follows the success of Boybands Forever last year and will feature in-depth interviews with some of the musicians who enjoyed fame and success at the time.

This includes Heidi Range from Sugababes, Kelle Bryan from Eternal, Kerry Katona from Atomic Kitten, Melanie Blatt from All Saints, Perrie Edwards from Little Mix and Su-Elise Nash from Mis-Teeq.

Sugababes in 2001 (Anthony Harvey/PA)

The series will also feature interviews with musicians, DJs and industry figures including Scott Mills, MNEK, Pete Waterman and Tulisa.

Louis Theroux, executive producer for production company Mindhouse, said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of making this wonderful series.

“I well remember when the Spice Girls, Eternal and All Saints burst on the scene in the 90s. It was a special time in pop music and British culture generally.

All Saints in 1999 (John Stillwell/PA)

“Then in their wake came a parade of girlbands, made up of girls who were all in different ways beautiful, talented and often very funny.

“Going back and rediscovering all that music and those videos and the interviews they did has been an absolute pleasure.

“There was pain behind the music, too, and as is so often the case there was price to be paid for that level of young fame. But mainly we wanted this to be a celebration of a time of very special music and talent.”

Jonathan Rothery, head of BBC popular music TV, added: “Following the fantastic, headline-grabbing Boybands Forever series from Louis Theroux and Nancy Strang at Mindhouse, the focus now turns to the stories of some of the UK’s most influential girl groups.

“Girlbands Forever promises a nostalgic trip through that time in pop music history, as well as an exploration into the truth of being a young woman thrust into the spotlight, the lived experiences and the lessons learnt.”

Girlbands Forever will air later this year on BBC Two and iPlayer.