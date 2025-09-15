Paddy McGuinness to co-present BBC Children In Need charity appeal

Comedian Paddy McGuinness has been announced as a co-presenter for the BBC Children In Need 2025 charity appeal.

McGuinness, also known for Take Me Out and Top Gear, 52, will join BBC Radio Two presenter, Vernon Kay, 51, who will return for a second year to present the fundraising show on November 14.

Announced on BBC’s The One Show on Monday evening, the charity launched its Challenge Yourself campaign to call on individuals, families, schools and communities across the UK to take on personal challenges and raise money in support of children and young people.

Currently, the charity can only fund one in six eligible projects that have applied for funding and it has urged members of the public to get involved to help raise money.

McGuinness, who completed a 300-mile ultra-endurance cycle for the charity last year and raised more than £9 million, said: “Even before last year’s challenge, BBC Children In Need was a cause close to my heart.

“There’s something truly powerful about the UK coming together – united in compassion and determination – to make a real difference for children who need us most. So when I was asked to present this year’s appeal show, how could I possibly say no?

“Every child deserves someone who shows up for them, and I’m proud to play my part in helping make that happen. I know supporters up and down the country will be doing the same and I can’t wait to see what they take on.”

During The One Show on Monday night, Kay handed a yellow envelope to Pudsey, the charity mascot, which contained 25 challenges for the 2025 appeal.

Similar yellow envelopes appear across schools, workplaces, corner shops, supermarkets and some BBC programmes to encourage people to get involved in the Challenge Yourself to 25 initiative to help raise money.

Vernon Kay (Ian West/PA)

Kay, who completed an ultra-marathon challenge in 2023 and raised more than £5 million, said: “I’m so chuffed to be back with BBC Children In Need this year. Every time I get involved, I’m blown away by how generous and creative people are right across the UK.

“It’s all about coming together, having a laugh, and raising money that genuinely changes lives. I’m proud to do my bit.”

Further details on this year’s presenting line-up will be announced in the coming weeks ahead of the appeal show on Friday November 14.

Tommy Nagra, director of content at BBC Children In Need, said: “Paddy and Vernon have shown that when we come together to challenge ourselves we can create truly transformational impact for children and families across the UK.

“The creativity, passion and generosity shown by people across the UK never fails to inspire us and we can’t wait to see how the nation rises to the challenge once again, making a difference where it’s needed most.”

Children In Need funds family centres, community spaces, youth clubs, refuges, homeless shelters, hospices and helplines across the UK.