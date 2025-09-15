Channel 4 to air night of Donald Trump untruths ahead of state visit

Channel 4 is to air a night of programming focusing on Donald Trump untruths, including an impersonator taking over from its continuity announcer to give out false information.

On September 17, the first day of the US president’s state visit to the UK, the channel will show Trump V The Truth from 10pm, which will show the president making 100 falsehoods, distortions and inaccuracies, either written or said by Mr Trump during his time in office.

The show will run for more than seven hours, with untrue statements punctuated by brief text-based fact-checks, while the impersonator will work as the show’s continuity announcer throughout the day giving out misleading programme synopses and exaggerated running times.

Ian Katz, chief content officer at Channel 4, said: “Donald J Trump loves making history. So on Wednesday Channel 4 will do just that: we’ll show what we believe to be the longest uninterrupted reel of untruths, falsehoods and distortions ever broadcast on television.

“We hope it will remind viewers how disorientating and dangerous the world becomes when the most powerful man on earth shows little regard for the truth. And if President Trump cares to watch along after the state banquet, he may even clear up a few misconceptions.”

Channel 4 will also air the second episode of The Donald Trump Show, a three-part documentary from filmmakers 72 Films, which uses news footage from TV, podcasts and social media to tell the story of the last nine months of the 79-year-old’s presidency as an unfolding soap opera.

The King is to host the US president and his wife Melania from September 17 to 19 at Windsor Castle, where they will be feted with a ceremonial welcome and state banquet.

The trip next week will be Mr Trump’s second state visit to the UK, an unprecedented gesture towards a US president, after a previous trip in 2019.

His first state visit to the UK saw thousands of people turn out on the streets in London in opposition, and protests are also expected next week.

The Stop Trump Coalition is to stage a mass demonstration in central London on the first day of the trip, with a further protest planned near Windsor Castle.