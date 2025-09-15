Billy Crudup to star in world premiere of Eric Roth play adaption of High Noon

US actor Billy Crudup is to star in the world premiere of Eric Roth’s stage adaption of 1952 western film High Noon.

The 57-year-old Emmy and Tony Award-winner will play Will Kane in the production alongside Olivier Award-winner Denise Gough as Amy Fowler at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.

Paula Wagner, one of the show’s producers, said: “There’s no-one better than Eric Roth to reimagine High Noon for the stage.

Denise Gough will play Amy Fowler in the stage show (Matt Crossick/PA)

“His debut as a playwright feels both thrilling and inevitable.

“With Thea Sharrock’s inspired direction and the incredible talents of Billy Crudup and Denise Gough, High Noon will bring the urgency and heart of the classic film to audiences in a way that feels both timeless and powerfully alive today.”

The story has been adapted from Carl Foreman’s original screenplay and is set in the American west of the 1800s, following the bond between Kane and Fowler, whose love is tested by impossible choices as the clock ticks down to the return of deadly outlaw Frank Miller.

Producer Tom Werner said: “Every once in a while, I see a play whose themes stick with me long after I leave the theatre. Those experiences are both thrilling and astonishing.

“It happened recently when I saw Sarah Snook in The Picture of Dorian Gray. And it happened when I saw High Noon this summer in a workshop. Billy Crudup and Denise Gough in Eric Roth’s adaptation of High Noon is not to be missed.”

The play, directed by Olivier Award-winner Sharrock, will run from December 7 2025 to March 7 2026, with tickets going on sale on September 25 at 10am.

Crudup currently stars as Corey Ellison in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and has previously appeared in films such as Big Fish (2004), Mission: Impossible III (2006) and Watchmen (2009).