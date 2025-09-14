Strictly’s Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg expecting first child together

Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell and YouTube star Joe Sugg have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple met on the BBC One dancing show when they were paired during the 16th series in 2018.

On Sunday, Buswell, 36, and Sugg, 34, shared a video to Instagram which showed them painting on a canvas.

After multiple strokes with their brush, they unveiled their masterpiece, which depicted two stick figures holding the hands of a smaller stick figure alongside the date “2026”.

The caption of the post, which was soundtracked by Sir Elton John’s Tiny Dancer, said: “Our little baby boy. We cannot wait to meet you.”

Strictly judges Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse and professional dancer Johannes Radebe were among those congratulating the couple in the comments.

Dancer Amy Dowden added: “Still screaming, dancing and celebrating! So so happy for you both! Magical. Auntie Ames can’t wait.”

Documentary-maker Stacey Dooley, who won series 16 of Strictly alongside dancer Kevin Clifton, simply said “YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES” alongside a crying emoji.

Like Buswell and Sugg, Dooley and Clifton went on to form a relationship and now have a daughter called Minnie.

Buswell is to compete in this year’s series of Strictly, which returns to BBC One on September 20.

The Australian dancer won the glitterball trophy last year alongside her celebrity dance partner, comedian Chris McCausland, who was the first blind person to compete on and win the series.