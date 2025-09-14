Liam Hemsworth unveils teaser of The Witcher during Alvarez-Crawford fight

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth can be seen yielding a sword in a teaser for series four of The Witcher, unveiled during the fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

Hemsworth, 35, has taken over the role of Geralt of Rivia from British actor Henry Cavill, who played the monster hunter between 2019 and 2023.

In a pre-recorded message to those watching the fight, which took place in Las Vegas on Saturday, Hemsworth said: “Hey everyone, Liam Hemsworth here.

“I am excited to announce that season four of The Witcher will be streaming on Netflix, October 30. Here is a quick clip of me in action as Geralt of Rivia.”

The clip shows his character going up against a spectre, known as a wraith, who he manages to destroy after battling with his sword.

The Vegas bout, dubbed the “fight of the century”, saw American star Crawford produce a near-perfect display of counter-punching and combinations to dethrone super middleweight king Alvarez on points in front of more than 70,000 fans at the Allegiant Stadium.

In a social media post in 2022, Cavill said he had “enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men”.

The new season follows Geralt, Yennefer of Vengerberg, played by Anya Chalotra, and Princess Cirilla of Cintra, played by Freya Allan, who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged continent and its many demons while apart from one another.

Hemsworth is known for playing Gale in The Hunger Games film series and has also starred in The Last Song (2010), The Expendables 2 (2012) and Land Of Bad (2024).

The actor, who was previously married to US singer Miley Cyrus, appears to be engaged to model Gabriella Brooks.

On Sunday, the actor shared a photo to Instagram of himself with Brooks, who was wearing an engagement ring.

The Witcher series four will premiere on Netflix on October 30.

The streaming platform revealed in 2024 that series five will be the show’s final season.