Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis watches Arsenal’s win against Nottingham Forest

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis could be seen watching with anticipation as Arsenal defeated Nottingham Forest during a Premier League match on Saturday.

The 49-year-old is known for playing an American football coach who goes on to manage a British “soccer” team called AFC Richmond in the Apple TV+ show.

Showing his support for the Gunners, the US actor turned up to the match in a red and white jacket featuring the Arsenal logo.

He also sported glasses and a baker boy cap at the game, which he watched alongside US actor Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard in the series.

Jason Sudeikis in the stands with Brendan Hunt during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium (John Walton/PA)

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was also in the stands during the match, held at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Several Premier League football matches are taking place on Saturday, including derbies between West Ham and Tottenham, and Brentford and Chelsea.

Arsenal’s 3-0 win puts their Premier League title aspirations back on track following their 1-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool prior to the international break.

It was announced in March that Sudeikis would reprise his Ted Lasso role for a fourth instalment of the show, which will see the coach return to Richmond to coach a second division women’s football team.

It comes after his character Ted left the club in series three to return to America.